Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 306.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,004. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

