Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded up $5.13 on Monday, reaching $306.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,845. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average is $261.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

