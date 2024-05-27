Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Post by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

