Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.60 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

