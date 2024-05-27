Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

FTXN opened at $30.86 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

