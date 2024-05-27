Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,938 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth $102,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 8.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARES opened at $146.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.15.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

