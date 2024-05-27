Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,924 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

