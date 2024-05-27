Assetmark Inc. Buys 8,002 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,619,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,484,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,410.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,354,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,002 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.09 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

