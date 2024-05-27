Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SITE Centers by 10.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITC opened at $14.21 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

