Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 79,671.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPRE. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPRE opened at $42.45 on Monday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $329.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

