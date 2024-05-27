Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 65.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.4 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $260.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.05 and its 200 day moving average is $322.93. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.06 and a 52-week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.