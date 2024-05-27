Assetmark Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4,295.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $390.64 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.78.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.