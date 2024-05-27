Assetmark Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $351.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.33, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

