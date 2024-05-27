Assetmark Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $222,591,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,115,000 after acquiring an additional 530,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 766.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 225,129 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 in the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

