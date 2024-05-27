Assetmark Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,352. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.