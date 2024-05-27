Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,956,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,039,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,611,000 after purchasing an additional 743,661 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.