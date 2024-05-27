Assetmark Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,804 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $29,571,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $38.71 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

