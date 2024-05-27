Assetmark Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,951,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CGDG opened at $28.97 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.