Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASB. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,529 shares of company stock valued at $564,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 680,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

