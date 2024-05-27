Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 671.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 81,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $50,533.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,829,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $26,597.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 898,498 shares in the company, valued at $557,068.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 81,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $50,533.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,829,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,643 shares of company stock valued at $120,518 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

