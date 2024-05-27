ATS (NYSE:ATS) PT Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ATS in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE:ATS opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. ATS has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ATS by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after buying an additional 1,325,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ATS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,685,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ATS by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 919,932 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ATS by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,863,000 after buying an additional 909,149 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATS by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,190,000 after buying an additional 385,292 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

