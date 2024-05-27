Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.89 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

