Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

