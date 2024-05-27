Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
See Also
