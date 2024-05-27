Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

