Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 843,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after buying an additional 74,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.