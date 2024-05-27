Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $25.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,124 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $20.90 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $564.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

