Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

