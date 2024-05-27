Barclays Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $65.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.47.

Shares of BXP opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

