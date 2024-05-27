Barclays Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $12.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.44.

VFC stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

