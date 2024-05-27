Barclays Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $81.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Raymond James upgraded Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.54.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.