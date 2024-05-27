Barclays Raises Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $22.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PK. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

NYSE:PK opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

