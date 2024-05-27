Barclays Raises StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $42.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.79.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

