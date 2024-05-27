BARK (BARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. BARK has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $205.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

