Barnes Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

