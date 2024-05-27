Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

