Baxter International Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Baxter International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Baxter International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.