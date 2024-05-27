Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLTE opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of -1.52.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

