BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

