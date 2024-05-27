Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,465,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. 42,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.63. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

