Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $217.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.88 and its 200-day moving average is $229.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.