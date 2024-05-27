Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Trimmed by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

