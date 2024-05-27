Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Block were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Block by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.34. 6,857,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

