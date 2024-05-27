BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Songlin Ye Sells 200 Shares of Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.80, for a total value of C$13,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,928.40.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total transaction of C$58,797.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye acquired 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

Shares of BQE stock opened at C$64.00 on Monday. BQE Water Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.22 and a 12-month high of C$69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of C$80.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.65.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.