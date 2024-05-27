Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

