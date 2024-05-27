Brokerages Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target at $12.86

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 330,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 317.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,746 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 21.7% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 1,063,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

TSVT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.87. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $12.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

