Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $104.83

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.