Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $154.43

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,944,000 after purchasing an additional 267,373 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 3,647.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth about $9,246,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

