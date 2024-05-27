Brokerages Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) PT at $11.40

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $11.88 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.86 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.10.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
