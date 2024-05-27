Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $5.07

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.07.

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Grab Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $146,995,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Grab by 21,204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 37,126,838 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Grab by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,032,000 after buying an additional 18,839,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,920,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,614,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Grab has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

Get Free Report

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

