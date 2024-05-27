Brokerages Set National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) PT at $38.63

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

NBHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 2,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Bank by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

